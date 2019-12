About this show

PAUL ANTHONY looks and sounds like DAVID BOWIE. With his own band he performs 2 hours of Bowie's biggest hits in a show called POP-UP BOWIE.

What better way to celebrate the life and music of the legendary David Bowie than to attend a concert by the UK's No. 1 David Bowie tribute act exactly a year after David's passing? Remember one of the world's most iconic and best-selling music artists in an evening dedicated to all of Bowie's greatest hits.