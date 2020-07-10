London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Remember 'I've Got a Brand New Combine 'arvester'? It's quite old now, and probably left rusting in a remote corner of a Somerset field. Still, The Wurzels are as good and bright as ever. Come along for an evening of fun and laughter.