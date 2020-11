About this show

The choreographed show, featuring the amazing falsetto voice of Einar Vestman and the humour of all round entertainer Gary Gould, guarantees an evening of fast moving entertainment with superb harmonies, stunning solo spots and light comedy. As well as all the hits from the Four Seasons, the packed two-set programme includes tributes to other legendary performers such as Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Tina Turner.