About this show

Private Peaceful tells the heart-wrenching story of Tommo, a young First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn. During the night he relives his short but vivid past: his terrifying first day at school; the accident in the forest that killed his father; late-night poaching with Molly, the love of his life; and the battles and injustices of war that have brought him to the Front Line. Age 8+