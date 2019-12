About this show

Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a co-founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows.

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets will make their Royal Albert Hall debut in 2020 as part of their UK tour. Presenting songs from Pink Floyd's early catalogue, up to 1972 album Obscured by Clouds..