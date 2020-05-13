About this show

1828, Edinburgh. Two Williams, William Burke and William Hare, discover a money making scheme far more lucrative than hosting lodgers. The first rule of business? Supply and demand. In the leading city for medical research, there's a huge demand for bodies and an inconveniently low number of deaths. The profitable solution? Murder, of course. As the infamous pair flourish in their new found careers, the more they murder, the less they care but for how long will they get away with it? In a new black comedy that is as hysterical as it is historical, three actors tell the true story of the prolific duo.

Originally created by Jenny Wren Productions and first produced by The Watermill Theatre