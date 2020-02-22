About this show

The star of hit TV series Father Ted, My Hero and Blessed Ardal's own unique comedy, is spellbinding fusion of off beat stories and polished material, which combine to make his act an hilarious journey - touched with life enhancing observations and unexpected twists. His sheer originality and talent ensure that there is no other performer like him.

In an age of raging populism, MeToo, identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, peak avocado and ?15 Gin and Tonics, and terrified of being on the wrong side of history, and desperate to prove that his gender, race, age and class don't necessarily define him, Ardal is forced to saddle his high horse again and ride fearlessly into the culture wars (with a white hankie in his pocket just in case), comedy as ever being the best emergency response mechanism to extreme events there is.