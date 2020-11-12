About this show

Sunday Times Best Selling Author Ant Middleton has announced a brand-new tour for 2020.

Ant Middleton is best known as the Chief Instructor for Channel 4’s hit show, SAS : Who Dares Wins. With four hugely successful series and a Stand Up to Cancer Celebrity Special, as well as using the skills honed from his experience in the British Special Forces, Ant leads and completes extreme adventures often documented for TV programmes.

Last year Ant climbed the highest mountain in the world in ‘Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton’, which tested him further than ever before. Now Ant has a unique and brand-new interview special ‘Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking’, which aired on Sky One and NOW TV earlier this month. Ant travels to Southern Africa with singer / songwriter and former One Direction star, Liam Payne, leaving the hustle and bustle of day to day life to allow honest conversation and self-discovery to thrive.

Ant has released two books based on his life experiences and positive mental attitude. In 2018 his book, 'First Man In: Leading From The Front', was published by HarperNonFiction and reached No. 1 on The Sunday Times Best Seller List. In 2019, he built on this success with the release of ‘The Fear Bubble’, which also quickly became a No. 1 Best Seller.

Since 2017, Ant has regularly toured sold out venues in the UK with his live ‘Mind Over Muscle’ show. On stage he shares personal stories from his extreme adventures and TV shows and explains his Zero Negativity and ‘Fear Bubble’ approach to harnessing fear and living without limits. He also now runs ‘Mind Over Muscle Day Camps’, supporting individuals to realise their full potential.