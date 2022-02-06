About this show

With a career in comedy spanning three decades, Omid Djalili's legendary performances on stage and screen have won him fans and plaudits the world over. Renowned for his razor sharp wit, boundless energy and expertly crafted cultural observations, Omid's original material continues to explore the diversity of modern Britain and he remains one of the most exciting entertainers on the circuit.

After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people, multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now back where he belongs, on the Festival Theatre stage and bringing back the Good Times.