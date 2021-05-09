About this show

Irish and Country music.

Jimmy Buckley, one of Ireland's best loved and most respected music performers, returns to the Beck with a new show. After many years at the top of his profession and receiving the prestigious Entertainer of The Year in the RTE Music Awards, expect a variety of music from big ballads to country and tributes to some of the greats' like Hank Williams and Charlie Pride. He will also be joined on the night by special guest, Claudia Buckley, for a very special performance.

Empire Theatre