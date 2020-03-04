About this show

Brendan Cole adds the international flavour to BBC's 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Sassy and sexy, Brendan is a charismatic performer, his choreography has a touch of genius, and his bold exchanges with the Strictly judges makes for great viewing.

Taking its inspiration from the magic of theatre and the movies Show Man brings something for everyone. With his amazingly talented hand-picked championship dancers and scorching eight piece live big band and singers, Brendan will bring audiences many of their favourite Strictly dance styles with choreography full of excitement, intimacy, emotion & skill. With laughter and chat throughout you are guaranteed to have a ball. This is no 'sit back and watch' production; Each show is full on high energy dance dynamite, up close and personal, with superb choreography, stunning lighting and amazing special effects. Expect a cheeky Charleston to Pencil Full of Lead, a sexy Salsa to Despacito, music from Beggin' to Buble, plus numbers from The Greatest Showman and La La Land.