About this show

Denise Welch will host a starry list of performers coming together for a filmed concert, We Need A Little Christmas, in support of Shelter and Crisis at Christmas.

The concert will be filmed live at the Actors’ Church (St Paul’s Church) in London’s Covent Garden, with performances from Dame Maureen Lipman, Courtney Act, Christine Allado, David Bedella, Simon Callow, Kevin Clifton, Brenda Edwards, Sheila Ferguson, Amy Hart, Dom Hartley-Harris, Sophie Isaacs, Cassidy Janson, Lydia Lucy, Lee Mead, Peter Polycarpou, Jodie Prenger, Sharon Rose, Sally Ann Triplett and The Vivienne, along with Brian Conley and the cast of A Christmas Carol – The Musical and the West End Gospel Choir.