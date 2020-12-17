About this show

1918. The recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. 2020. YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment soon turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has laid dormant for over a century. But some things are better left for dead.

M.R. James' unforgettable short story is adapted by Philip Franks with a powerful contemporary twist.