Following a hugely successful virtual tour of 'The Snail and the Whale' over October half-term, leading family theatre company Tall Stories are proud to present a special live-streamed version of their much-loved stage adaptation of ‘The Gruffalo' from 11-13 December 2020. Based on the classic book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and presented in association with The Lowry in Salford, the monstrously fun production will be broadcast live from the brand-new Tall Stories Studio in Islington Central Library, London, into homes and schools around the world. Directed by Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell, this live-streamed version will feature exciting additional audience interaction and a free printable activity pack filled with ways to make your at-home theatre experience extra special. This wonderful and iconic adventure is suitable for everyone aged three and up. Schools can book to watch the show on Friday 11th December with weekend performances for families on 12th and 13th December. The full cast includes Ashley Sean-Cook (The Gruffalo), Rebecca Newman (Mouse), Jake Addley (Predators) and Steve McCourt (Understudy). The broadcast will include an exclusive video introduction from the author Julia Donaldson and a special afterword from illustrator Axel Scheffler. Tall Stories are partnering with TicketCo TV who will be providing the booking system and streaming platform. These performances will replace the previously announced run of the live production that was due to take place on stage at The Lowry over Christmas which will no longer be happening, due to COVID concerns and restrictions.