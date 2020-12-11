About this show

Perhaps you've seen them floating over a Russian village? Or perhaps you've seen her toppling forward, arms full of wild flowers, as he arches above her head and steals a kiss? Meet Marc and Bella Chagall! The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk! Partners in life and on canvas, Marc and Bella are immortalised as the picture of romance. But whilst on canvas they flew, in life they walked through some of the most devastating times in history. Daniel Jamieson's The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk traces this young couple as they navigate the Pogroms, the Russian Revolution, and each other. Emma Rice's final production as Kneehigh's Artistic Director is drawn in a theatrical language as fluid as Chagall's paintings, and woven throughout with music and dance inspired by the Russian Jewish tradition. Perhaps you've glimpsed her rising like a kite, anchored to the earth only by his triumphant hand? They are holding on to hope, to history and to each other.

On Demand