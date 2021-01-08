About this show

Enjoy the magic of the Toy Theatre beamed into your home for 15 minutes of joy. Toy Theatre was a Victorian tradition - the X Box of its day! Families would gather to watch popular plays acted out by tiny cardboard characters surrounded by elaborate scenery on a stage not much bigger than a shoe box. This spectacular new production of Sleeping Beauty updates this tradition with teeny 3D figures, lavish miniature sets and a fast paced story packed with music and fun. Escape into a tiny fairy tale wonderland, full of glitter, special effects and some much needed cheer.