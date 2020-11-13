About this show

Taking on the role made famous by Olympia Dukakis, Lipman is Rose, a woman shaped by her history. She offers an intimate and, at times, humorous account of the 20th century, and the ultimate triumph of humanity. This thought-provoking production acts as a caution, highlighting the importance of unity in the face of adversity, and the need to recognise and empathise with the suffering of others.

In collaboration with the Hope Mill Theatre, the production was filmed on-stage to an empty auditorium and is available to download and stream until 13 December 2020. Directed by Scott Le Crass (Country Music, Omnibus Theatre; Elmer, UK and International Tour), in close collaboration with Sherman, Rose is a moving reminder of some of the harrowing events that shaped the century. It remains sadly relevant today as racial tensions escalate, and allegations of antisemitism are rife.