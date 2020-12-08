About this show

Phoenix by Mike Bartlett, part of Signal Fires, a national storytelling project.

Phoenix is an audio drama, written in rapid response to the present moment, by Mike Bartlett and read by Bertie Carvel, Olivier Award winners, who previously collaborated on the BBC’s Doctor Foster. Sound design by Ben & Max Ringham.

The production is part of Signal Fires, a project conceived by ETT and Headlong to bring together over forty of the UK’s leading touring companies to tour an idea at a time when traditional touring isn’t possible.

As England enters its second lockdown, here’s a story that lays bare the destructive nature of ego and imagines how we came to be here. Phoenix is a story about fire and destruction; about self-deceit and the corrosion of trust; about interrogating the tension between our collective responsibility and individual desires.

Our plans to gather live audiences around fires for evenings of storytelling have had to be postponed due to national Coronavirus restrictions so here’s a story for our times to enjoy at home.

Be advised: Strong Language

Phoenix is also available to listen to via Spotify and iTunes.

Part of English Touring Theatre's Watch and Listen Series