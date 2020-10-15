About this show

Eight top artists from across the British Isles are currently producing a series of Thursday night streamed performances, inspired by British archive footage of resilience, rebellion and human experience. Designed by expanded cinema specialists, Compass Presents and supported by Arts Council England - each of the eight artists will respond to a curated short film, designed to speak to the unique moment we find ourselves in. Artists will use their mediums ranging from contemporary dance to comedy and performance theatre to calligraphy, using the lenses of the past as a way to frame our shared future.