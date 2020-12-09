About this show

Join Santa as he awakes from a dream of sun, sea and sand only to find it is the busiest day of the year: Christmas Eve.

Back for another brilliant bloomin’ year. Christmas isn’t Christmas without this Lyric family favourite.

Book now to stream the online version of Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas.

The performance will be available to watch anytime between 9 – 24 Dec, so you can choose the time to best suit the rest of your festive plans! Please enjoy the show with others in your household as many times as you like between those dates, but do not share the link with those outside of your household.

We ho-ho-hope you enjoy the show!