The joy and the pain, the wisdom and the humour preserved by the humble letter - expertly brought to life by some of the most acclaimed performers from around the world. Letters Live has been moving audiences to both laughter and tears since 2013, in a live celebration of the enduring power of written correspondence. It is a performance phenomenon, making its International Festival debut following sell-out runs in London, and inspired by Shaun Usher's best-selling Letters of Note, and by Simon Garfield's To the Letter. Each show features a range of performers, giving live readings of letters from across the centuries and all around the globe, all in front of a live audience. Who'll be performing and what letter they'll be bringing alive remain closely guarded secrets until the curtain goes up.

All readings taken from our shows at the Union Chapel, London.