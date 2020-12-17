About this show

The joy and the pain, the wisdom and the humour preserved by the humble letter - expertly brought to life by some of the most acclaimed performers from around the world. Letters Live has been moving audiences to both laughter and tears since 2013, in a live celebration of the enduring power of written correspondence. It is a performance phenomenon, making its International Festival debut following sell-out runs in London, and inspired by Shaun Usher's best-selling Letters of Note, and by Simon Garfield's To the Letter. Each show features a range of performers, giving live readings of letters from across the centuries and all around the globe, all in front of a live audience. Who'll be performing and what letter they'll be bringing alive remain closely guarded secrets until the curtain goes up.

Here's the link to watch: website