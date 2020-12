About this show

We realise that nothing can completely replace live pantomime, but, in this challenging time for theatres Ulster Theatre Company has re-mastered a great recording of it's 2011 blockbuster ‘Jack and the Beanstalk', performed at the Market Place Theatre, Armagh to bring much needed seasonal cheer to young and old alike at a price that promises access to all. : https://tinyurl.com/yxpsffv6 - Here's the trailer: https://youtu.be/wl5C5FZwxQc