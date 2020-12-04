About this show

We find ourselves in unexpected times with our great festive tradition of the family pantomime cancelled in many towns and cities across the land. But riding to the rescue to make sure that panto-loving audiences don't miss out on this special Christmas experience is 'Blue Peter' legend Peter Duncan with his biggest and best "Here's One I Made Earlier" challenge! Peter, a critically acclaimed Panto Dame, Writer and Director, has decided to use his own 'Giant' back garden to film JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - a socially distanced pantomime complete with ingenious sets, fabulous costumes... and even a real beanstalk! This Christmas, from 4 December, Panto Online will stream JACK AND THE BEANSTALK directly into homes for the perfect family treat. We promise you boos, cheers, 'he's behind yous', a sing-a-long song and all the classic panto antics that we love The joy of panto streamed online from just £20 per household! Fancy watching it at your local cinema? Jack And The Beanstalk will open at Everyman Cinemas on 4 December then roll out to Showcase Cinemas a week later!