1609. I am Emilia. Writer, Wife. Lover. Mother. Muse... 400 years ago Emilia Bassano wanted her voice to be heard. It wasn't. Could she have been the "Dark Lady" of Shakespeare's sonnets? What of her own poems? Why was her story erased from history? Emilia and her sisters reach out to us across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter and song. Listen to them. Let them inspire and unite us. Celebrate women's voices through the story of this trailblazing, forgotten woman. Stand up and be counted.

