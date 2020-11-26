About this show

Here's something sparkly and lovely to brighten a winter's night. Having raised crucial funds from the first two 'Acts' to support Acting for Others and those in crisis in London's Theatreland, New York brasserie and West End institution Joe Allen is returning with a third and final virtual cabaret evening. Coinciding with the American Thanksgiving celebrations and as the UK experiences another lockdown, this final 'Act' of their show includes appearances from the illustrious Sir Ian McKellen, Jennifer Saunders, Christopher Biggins, Broadway legend Chita Rivera, and Acting For Others President, Dame Judi Dench.