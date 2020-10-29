About this show

‘Food, for me, is a constant pleasure: I like to think greedily about it, reflect deeply on it, learn from it; it provides comfort, inspiration, meaning and beauty… More than just a mantra, “cook, eat, repeat” is the story of my life.’

Internationally renowned food writer and TV cook Nigella Lawson has eleven bestselling books to her name and several successful TV series. Now, her approach to cooking has never been more relevant, serving up an abundance of inspiration for every generation.

Join Nigella for this exclusive online event as she shares the rhythms and rituals of her kitchen to celebrate the publication of Cook, Eat, Repeat - a delicious and delightful combination of recipes intertwined with narrative essays about food, all written in Nigella’s engaging and insightful prose.

Live in conversation, Nigella will explore how cooking is a personal, intuitive and connecting process, how one meal idea leads to another, and how one ingredient can spawn a multitude of ideas and recipes. Whether asking ‘What is a Recipe?’ or making ‘A Loving Defence of Brown Food’, Nigella’s wisdom about food and life comes to the fore.