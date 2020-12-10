About this show

Fuller's Inns in partnership with Open Bar Theatre are delighted to announce their Christmas show for 2020 - streamed live from 10th - 22nd December, A ChristMESS Carol will see Open Bar take their joyous, chaotic energy online with a live ticketed zoom production. Polished performances in step with comic timing and the occasional comedic calamity, make for an exceptionally engaging and entertaining online show - putting quite the spin on traditional Dickens. A ChristMESS Carol aims to bring audiences together this holiday season, in a shared experience from the cosy, warmth of their own homes as the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come guide Scrooge through a spiritual journey that will remind us all of the meaning of Christmas... Open Bar has always relished involving the audience in their shows, and much thought has gone into how this can be continued whilst the performances go digital. Audiences have the option of choosing to throw themselves into playing a character, nominating a friend to be part of the show, or they can just sit back and enjoy. Christmas is a time for family, friends and chaotic online adaptations of A Christmas Carol It will be live, it will be joyous, it will be MESSY

