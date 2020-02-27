About this show

The Hodge Podge Cabaret is a mix of live vocals and performance, comedy and games together in one wild night that will leave you feeling on top of the world. Vinegar will also discuss hit competition reality show Drag Race UK, spilling the tea on her time on the show - the birthplace of the Hodge Podge. Throughout the night, Vinegar will be joined by special guests including Sooz Kempner, Miss Moppe, and Mark T Cox. The Hodge Podge Cabaret is a sure-fire hit that's set to lift the room off Lola's Underground Casino and secure Vinegar as the Queen of Camp!