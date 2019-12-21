About this show

It's so cold in Nunavut that the moon has frozen. A greedy dragon has gobbled every fire and every light, leaving only the white glow of the frozen moon. Under the dazzling aurora and glittering stars, Amka's family huddle together, fishing for eels and knitting plenty of hats. In this heartwarming tale, a young girl sets out to confront the dragon, who has hoarded all the fire and lights for himself. With lively poetry, transforming sets, exciting puppetry and atmospheric live music, Under the Frozen Moon brings life to a beautiful world of ice and adventure.