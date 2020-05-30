About this show

The hugely popular Titanic Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall in 2020 following sold-out screenings at the venue in 2015 and 2017. Titanic, James Cameron's 1997 romantic epic, follows Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) as members of different social classes who fall in love aboard the ship during its ill-fated voyage. The movie was nominated for an impressive 14 Academy Awards and is remains one of the most loved films ever made. The event will see the beloved blockbuster screened in high-definition, as James Horner's timeless score is played live on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by Ludwig Wicki.