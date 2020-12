About this show

Tim Key will be tethering his long-suffering reindeer outside the famous Arcola Theatre and nipping in to empty his festive sack all over the floor/audience/place. There'll be poems of course, stinkin' sprouts, probably mulled wine, cloves, and other yule garbage. All-new title, poster, venue and jumper; poems have all been dug back out of Key's trusty Christmas chest and Key's tinsel is in tatters. Classic Christmas Fayre.