About this show

Exquisite harmonies and joyful songs combine in the wonderful tradition of Nigerian Gospel music from this ten-strong choir. Founder and director Funmi Olawumi leads the captivating and extremely communicative choir which also features a six piece band lead by guitarist Kunle Olasoju to present a show that is bursting with intense passion. The choir has married the intricate rhythms of their native Nigerian musical traditions to the sounds and sentiments of Christian gospel music. The result is a musical and spiritual alchemy that has touched a worldwide audience representing every corner of the religious, cultural and ethnic landscape. This is the music that inspires the mind and uplifts the soul.