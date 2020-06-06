About this show

Witness strength sport and entertainment at its absolute best and biggest in the incredible surroundings of the Hall! The Strongman Classic will deliver the epic, blood-pumping action Giants Live are known for, but with an old-time strongman edge, with historic lifts like the Pillars of Hercules, Circus Dumbbells and Atlas Stones. Expect an intense atmosphere in the adrenaline-filled Royal Albert Hall, harking back to the world's first professional weightlifting competition that took place in our iconic Auditorium in 1901. Eugen Sandow himself organised the event, which was judged by none other than sculptor and athlete Sir Charles Lawes and Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Join us in 2020 for a spectacular celebration of history, heritage and herculean strength as a host of international strongman champions compete live for a golden ticket to World's Strongest Man!