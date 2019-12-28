About this show

Every year, tens of thousands spend the end of December with us and Birmingham Royal Ballet. 2019 is no exception as The Nutcracker returns to the Royal Albert Hall following critically-acclaimed seasons in 2017 and 2018. This enchanting production, featuring Tchaikovsky’s ravishing score, is without a doubt the quintessential Christmas treat for all the family.

Created specially for the Royal Albert Hall, with gorgeous period costumes, stunning lighting, and dazzling projections by Tony Award-winning 59 Productions, this Christmas classic is brought to life by Birmingham Royal Ballet’s world-class dancers and its orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Don’t miss your chance to relive the magic of Christmas, as Clara’s nutcracker doll and toy soldiers come to life at the stroke of midnight and journey through a fantastical winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy!