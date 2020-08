About this show

Wearing masks is a 'new reality', but is it 'a new norm'? Are we changed a bit from the medieval times of bubonic plague? Or we are just a Neanderthals with smartphones in hands? Are we just the obedient herds of cattle? Or we can sing a song for a Plague? Macabre, funny, scary, sexy - together with Don Juan, Mozart, Salieri and Plague itself...