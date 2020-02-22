About this show

Discover how the Baron invented Morris dancing, how his actions saved the Isle of Skye from sinking beneath the waves, why every fourth child in Bruges is named after him and other fantastically delightful stories. Based on an original idea by James Wallis.

The Extraordinary Time Travelling Adventures of Baron Munchausen is a family friendly, improvised, storytelling comedy show that is loved by children and adults alike. There will be swords, and duels, and elephants and castles built of cheese, and all of it is completely and irrefutably true.