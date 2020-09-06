About this show

In 1930, two young revolutionaries burst onto the Berlin music scene with their satirical opera, The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny. It was a smash, capturing the febrile essence of the fragile Weimar Republic. The collaboration between Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht heralded a brief musical golden age at a time of impending darkness, when artists in underground nightclubs dissected the political maelstrom in the streets above. The Blue Hour reimagines their legacy in bold, contemporary colours, along with decadent masterpieces of the era, including 'Surabaya Johnny' and Marlene's huge hit, 'Falling in Love Agaibn', all arranged by award-winning composer Tim Sutton.

Between them, Sarah Gabriel (vocals), Tim Sutton (pianist and arranger), Gabriella Swallow (cello), and Beth Higham-Edwards (percussion) have performed at the National Theatre, RSC, Young Vic, Southbank Centre, Th