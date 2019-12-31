About this show

With a pedigree unrivalled on the international scene, The Black Cat Cabaret draws together exceptional performers from the worlds of cabaret, burlesque, circus and variety - to create high-end theatrical experiences as diverse as they are decadent. The company won the prestigious "Best Production" prize at London Cabaret Awards 2014 and was shortlisted as "Best Ongoing Production" for 2015. Inspired by dark and daring Parisian cabaret culture, yet ground-breaking in format, BCC events combine the sophisticated and the unexpected, the classic and the contemporary. Though cutting-edge performance doesn't mean a compromise on quality of experience or production value: this is one cat with impeccable style and taste.

This one-off soiree will feature sensational singers, crazy comics, bewitching burlesque artistes, mind-blowing magicians, and heroic high skills performers from London's cabaret underworld - all supported by jaunty jazz musicians to have you dancing into the New Year.