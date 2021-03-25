About this show

Making its mark on London for the first time!

The world’s largest collection of privately-owned Banksy art opening March 2021 at 50 Earlham Street, Covent Garden

SUBVERSIVE. MYSTERIOUS. BRILLIANT.

Previously seen by over 750,000 people in Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg and Sydney, THE ART OF BANKSY is the new simply-can’t-miss exhibition showcasing one of the world’s most provocative and important living artists, providing “a welcome reminder of the explosive impact of Banksy’s works.” (Time Out)

This London Premiere will be housed in a vast, 12000-square-foot warehouse space in the heart of Covent Garden, formerly the iconic Belgian eatery BELGO. This space will allow for a fully immersive and COVID-secure experience.

On display as part of THE ART OF BANKSY are prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between 1997 and 2008 (including well-known works such as ‘Girl with Balloon’, ‘Flower Thrower’ and ‘Rude Copper’) as well as lesser-known works on canvas, wood and paper.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to explore the fascinating world of Banksy. Book advance tickets now!