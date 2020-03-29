About this show

Nile Rodgers and CHIC return in 2020 after their hugely successful Royal Albert Hall debut in 2018 for a fittingly upbeat and euphoric show to close out the 20th edition of Teenage Cancer Trust. Among music legends, Nile Rodgers is truly exceptional. He amplifies his legacy as a multi-Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist by constantly traversing new musical terrain and successfully expanding the boundaries of popular music. Rodgers formed CHIC 1976 alongside bassist Bernard Edwards. With an unrivalled catalogue of hits such as Everybody Dance, Le Freak, Good Times and their on-stage chemistry, they are quite simply the ultimate party band. This show is in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. Teenage Cancer Trust support young people with cancer across the UK, making sure they get the specialised care and support they need.