About this show

"It's been hot for days and now the air is heavy with the promise of something else. Thick. With something else." From her balcony, Marie blasts out the same tune, every day at 11am. On hers, Stella tends to red geraniums bursting with colour and life. Two tower blocks facing each other. Two women who are looking for something more. After a chance encounter in a hailstorm, they start to embark on a new relationship conducted from the safety of their balconies. But when a flurry of miscommunication jeopardises their relationship, will they have the courage to make it work in a world that is changing faster than ever?