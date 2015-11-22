About this show

It's back-to-basics for Sundays at the RVT. From 22nd November SUNDAY SOCIAL AT Vauxhall Tavern reverts back to having 3 DJs, will close at midnight and, by popular demand, feature commercial dance and pop immediately after the cabaret. We are pleased to welcome onboard our new weekly DJ resident, LIAM CHAPLIN Freedom Bar, Archer Street who will play the 7-9.30pm post-show slot - expect the biggest pop hits and dance remixes. As usual, SIMON LE VANS opens the day at 3pm playing commercial house till show time at 5.30pm and SEAN SIRRS returns to his 9.30 set time, keeping the floor packed with big room anthems till close at midnight. Our world-class cabaret line-up stays the same - on alternating weeks, CHARLIE HIDES TV, LA VOIX, MYRA DUBOIS plus guests. Weekly show time is 5.30pm. See press and Facebook announcements for the cabaret act to feature that week. SUNDAY SOCIAL AT THE RVT - 3PM TILL MIDNIGHT EVERY SUNDAY Cabaret, dance, schmooze and cruise at South London's friendliest gay venue.