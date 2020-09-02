About this show

In a time where everyone is expected to have an opinion on everything, Stephen just can't be bothered. But by being complacent, does that make him complicit? This show is a very personal journey for him as for the first time, Stephen really shows his vulnerability on stage as he explores what it's like to be a woke comedian - but he's still funny! Stephen Bailey has made a name for himself for being a little gossip - but this year he's grown up and decided to have a conversation with you (but a funny one) - about everything that is going on in the world. He's the best mate you want to chat to at the pub and thinks the world has gone mad. Can't Be Bothered is a bit of storytelling, some inappropriate anecdotes and more sincerity than he's ever dared have!