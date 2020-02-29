About this show

Charismatic violin virtuoso and songwriter Sophie Solomon - the leading klezmer violinist of her generation - invites you to an intimate evening of quirky songs of the East from her latest album Stop the Parade, produced with long-time collaborator Marius de Vries (Rufus Wainwright, Bjork, Bowie). Sophie sings a barbed wire love song, a spy leaves messages in a dropbox, a fantastical dictator speaks from his deathbed, a Nino-Rota-esque waltz is danced for the cryogenically frozen, a political prisoner writes home to his lover. Featuring her incredible 5 piece live band hot off the road with Divine Comedy, Paloma Faith, Rae Morris & more, this is a rare and unmissable chance to experience Sophie's electric energy on stage. Founder-member of Oi Va Voi, Sophie has won the Edison Award for World Music and German Critics' Award for Album of the Year. She has collaborated as a soloist with artists as diverse as Rufus Wainwright, Paul Weller, Leonard Cohen and the London Symphony Orchestra and her acclaimed solo debut Poison Sweet Madeira (Decca) featured guest vocals from KT Tunstall, Ralph Fiennes and Richard Hawley.