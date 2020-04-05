About this show

Scott Folan plays the lead role of Jeremy in Be More Chill, the critically acclaimed new musical currently running in the Main House, but for one night only he is going to take off his costume(s) and strip back to his roots.

Armed with just a guitar and a piano (and maybe some friends) Scott will leave Jeremy Heere behind and perform his own original songs in the Studio.

Check out his music on Spotify and Apple Music and come and see him play some live unreleased original songs…

Scott is an actor-musician who has been composing his own songs since the age of 15. Inspired by his composer dad, he aims to combine his musical theatre roots, with his love for modern pop/folk and create his own style of storytelling.