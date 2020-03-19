About this show

How Bruce Springsteen Changed My Life. In his brand new one man show Sarfraz Manzoor tackles race, religion and rock ?n' roll. Find out how The Boss' words saved him and can save you too. Manzoor believes Bruce Springsteen's songs contain the secrets of life, love and happiness. The journalist and broadcaster - best known for his work in The Guardian and Radio 4 - takes us on a humorous journey through his life and shows how the Boss' words saved him. Using Springsteen's songs as a starting point Manzoor tackles everything from family to fatherhood to faith. He invites the audience to share their dilemmas and he offers advice based on the lyrics of Springsteen.