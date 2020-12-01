About this show

May is an idealist. She's fighting for a better world and has sacrificed more than most. So when the old regime is destroyed, she is rewarded with a job as a prison photographer. But as the enemy pass one by one before her unflinching lens - both strange and familiar faces - can they shake her belief in this world she helped create? Inspired by the work of the photographer Nhem En, who photographed the inmates of Tuol Sleng prison in Cambodia under the rule of the Khmer Rouge, and by painter Van Nath who painted Pol Pot and was one of only seven survivors of Tuol Sleng, playwright Sarah Grochala draws on prison records and interviews with both prisoners and Khmer Rouge cadres to create a startling and affecting drama.

The video is free to view, and will be available WITHOUT SUBTITLES from the Finborough Theatre YouTube channel here.