About this show

Hear your all-time favourite movie themes and some of the greatest soundtracks ever written in this spectacular film music celebration for movie fans of all ages. Featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Scunthorpe's magnificent Baths Hall. This concert features the famous scores behind the timeless adventures, with music from: Murder on the Orient Express, La Dolce Vita, Schindler's List, Star Wars, JFK, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Fiddler on the Roof ... and many more!