About this show

Romeo gate-crashes a ball given by his family's enemies, the Capulets, only to fall in love with their daughter Juliet. Their passion is mutual, but the hatred between their families forces their relationship to a catastrophic conclusion.

Choreographer Johan Kobborg's version of the world's greatest love story marries classical dance with a contemporary twist to create a dynamic, vibrant and modern re-telling of this ageless drama of all-consuming love, passion, ecstasy and heartbreak, all in the unique and spectacular setting of the Royal Albert Hall. Set to Prokofiev's powerful, exquisite score, and with a striking stage set design by Canadian-based sculptor David Umemoto, the story follows the narrative of Shakespeare's play with the classical ballet vocabulary as its core language.